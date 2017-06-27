Take a trip to the Dominican Republic with new ABIA flight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to check out the Caribbean next summer? Austin Bergstrom International Airport has a flight for you.

Vacation Express announced the non-stop flight Tuesday to Punta Cana International Airport will begin on May 28, 2018. Almost a year away, but tickets are already on sale.

Flights on a 150 seat Swift Air plane will happen once a week on Mondays, departing at 7 a.m. with a 12:20 p.m. arrival in Punta Cana. Coming the opposite direction, flights will leave Punta Cana Sunday afternoons at 2 and will arrive in Austin at 5:45 p.m.

Vacation Express also offers vacation packages.

Southwest Airlines recently launched two new flights from Austin to beach destinations in Florida.