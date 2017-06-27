Take a trip to the Dominican Republic with new ABIA flight

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to check out the Caribbean next summer? Austin Bergstrom International Airport has a flight for you.

Vacation Express announced the non-stop flight Tuesday to Punta Cana International Airport will begin on May 28, 2018. Almost a year away, but tickets are already on sale.

Flights on a 150 seat Swift Air plane will happen once a week on Mondays, departing at 7 a.m. with a 12:20 p.m. arrival in Punta Cana. Coming the opposite direction, flights will leave Punta Cana Sunday afternoons at 2 and will arrive in Austin at 5:45 p.m.

Vacation Express also offers vacation packages.

Southwest Airlines recently launched two new flights from Austin to beach destinations in Florida.

Derick Hackett, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Steven Feil, City of Austin Zoo; Teri Hurley, Endless Love Travel; and Michele Olson, Director of Marketing, Vacation Express on hand for new flight announcement (ABIA photo)
Derick Hackett, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; Steven Feil, City of Austin Zoo; Teri Hurley, Endless Love Travel; and Michele Olson, Director of Marketing, Vacation Express on hand for new flight announcement (ABIA photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s