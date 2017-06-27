Students return to UT Dallas after being evacuated for ‘hoax’ bomb threat

DALLAS (KXAN) — Every building and parking garage on the University of Texas at Dallas campus was evacuated for around 45 minutes Tuesday after the campus received a bomb threat.

Around 2:40 p.m., UT Dallas alerted its students and staff to immediately evacuate all buildings and stay away until further notice.

University police then, at around 3:20 p.m., put out an all-clear to students, saying the threat was a hoax and that students could now return to campus.

Officials have not said if a suspect is in custody or elaborated on how the threat was communicated to the university.

The UT Dallas campus is located about 18 miles north of downtown in the suburb of Richardson, Texas.

UTDPD say bomb threat was a hoax You may now enter the buildings and parking structures. — UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) June 27, 2017