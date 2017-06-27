Students return to UT Dallas after being evacuated for ‘hoax’ bomb threat

By Published:
Students returning to UT Dallas on June 27, 2017 after a "hoax" bomb threat was made. (KXAS Photo)
Students returning to UT Dallas on June 27, 2017 after a "hoax" bomb threat was made. (KXAS Photo)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Every building and parking garage on the University of Texas at Dallas campus was evacuated for around 45 minutes Tuesday after the campus received a bomb threat.

Around 2:40 p.m., UT Dallas alerted its students and staff to immediately evacuate all buildings and stay away until further notice.

University police then, at around 3:20 p.m., put out an all-clear to students, saying the threat was a hoax and that students could now return to campus.

Officials have not said if a suspect is in custody or elaborated on how the threat was communicated to the university.

The UT Dallas campus is located about 18 miles north of downtown in the suburb of Richardson, Texas.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s