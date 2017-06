HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP/WXDZ) — Alabama military post says in tweet it is on lockdown amid reports of possible active shooter.

According to KXAN’s sister station in Huntsville, the situation is unfolding at the Redstone Arsenal by Marshall Space Flight Center Emergency Management. The activity is reported to be at the RSA Sparkman Center.

At 10:33, MSFC EM announced that MSFC and RSA are in a lockdown status. All installation gates are closed until further notice. Employees are to shelter in place.