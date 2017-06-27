PHOTOS: Burglar targeting car washes across a tri-city area

By Published: Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities need help identifying a man who is accused of breaking into car wash businesses in a tri-city area.

The Round Rock Police Department says the suspect is responsible for at least 10 burglaries in Round Rock, Pflugerville and north Austin. Police say all the burglaries happened over a three-day period between June 24 and June 27.

The suspect usually breaks into the store between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and targets cash drawers and store safes. Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a desert camo style mask to cover his neck and lower half of his face. The suspect is also believed to be carrying a large green backpack equipped with various tools such as a portable electric grinder and yellow pry bars.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Round Rock Police Detective Evan Ratcliff at 512-218-7048 or you can leave an anonymous Tip411 tip by texting RRPD and the tip to 847411.

Car Wash Burglary Suspect

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s