PHOTOS: Burglar targeting car washes across a tri-city area

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities need help identifying a man who is accused of breaking into car wash businesses in a tri-city area.
The Round Rock Police Department says the suspect is responsible for at least 10 burglaries in Round Rock, Pflugerville and north Austin. Police say all the burglaries happened over a three-day period between June 24 and June 27.
The suspect usually breaks into the store between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. and targets cash drawers and store safes. Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a desert camo style mask to cover his neck and lower half of his face. The suspect is also believed to be carrying a large green backpack equipped with various tools such as a portable electric grinder and yellow pry bars.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Round Rock Police Detective Evan Ratcliff at 512-218-7048 or you can leave an anonymous Tip411 tip by texting RRPD and the tip to 847411.
Car Wash Burglary Suspect
Car Wash Burglary Suspect x
