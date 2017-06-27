Mold found on hundreds of APD DNA samples

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s one step forward and two steps back for the Austin Police Department and its shuttered DNA lab. According to a new city memo, mold was recently discovered on DNA samples dating back to the 1990s and early 2000s.

The department originally found out about the mold on April 25, 2017 when Signature Science, a lab that the city has contracted to conduct DNA analysis as its lab remains closed, notified them that at least one sexual assault kit sent to their lab seemed to have mold on it. The paperwork that arrived with the cases was also described as being “damp.”

The following day, an inspection of the evidence warehouse walk-in refrigerator revealed mold on some boxes in the back of the cooler. According to the memo, none of the evidence in this particular walk-in cooler had been tested and, therefore, “had never been considered as DNA evidence in the deliberation of any case already adjudicated.” The walk-in refrigerator in question is different than the storage freezer that broke last year.

An audit revealed of the 1,629 cases inspected, 780 had no visible mold and 849 had some signs of mold.

APD says they immediately hired a company to seal all seams on the outside of the refrigerator on May 3 to prevent moisture from entering. The department also installed a dehumidifier on June 2 to bring the humidity level down.

On June 21, Signature Science notified APD that “no issues were observed with the samples processed from the case originally reported to have mold.”

While APD says they were starting remediation efforts — with recommendations from the DPS Capital Area Lab Section Manager — to address the mold found on the cases, they have placed it on hold pending further research on mold remediation. A nationwide request has been sent out seeking information on the best way to address the mold issue.