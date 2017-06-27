Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift salute MVP Russell Westbrook

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Best Style & Game Winner Award winner, Russell Westbrook, poses in the press room at the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36 on Monday, June 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Best Style & Game Winner Award winner, Russell Westbrook, poses in the press room at the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36 on Monday, June 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Russell Westbrook has earned kudos from Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift after being honored with his first league MVP trophy at the NBA Awards show.

A letter signed by Jordan and posted in an Instagram story on his Nike brand’s account reads: “Congrats Russell, I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too … keep going!” Westbrook is endorsed by the Jordan Brand.

The Oklahoma City Thunder also shared a video tribute to Westbrook from Swift. The singer joked that she was the one who taught Westbrook basketball and that Westbrook gave her the idea for her hit song “Shake It Off.” She later acknowledged that the pair had never met.

