Man tracks down thief who broke into his truck, finds APD ‘top offender’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man whose truck was broken into last week in a brazen midday burglary used surveillance footage to find the man police later arrested for the crime.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police his truck was broken into at the Roaring Fork restaurant in north Austin on Friday. The thief took two luggage bags as well as a laptop, he said.

Using surveillance video from the restaurant, the victim saw the front license plate of the suspect’s vehicle featured the name of the car dealership where it was apparently purchased. The dealership, which is located about five miles from the restaurant, was closed when the victim got there to ask about the car, so instead, he drove around the area looking for a vehicle that matched the description.

About half a mile away he found one — a gray Chevy Tahoe with the same dealership license plate — the affidavit states, and called police.

Officers arrested Jose Olvera, 30, after finding the missing luggage in the apartment he apparently shared with his girlfriend. The suspect SUV was registered to her.

Police recovered everything but the laptop, including a $350 camera. The total value of what they got back, the affidavit states, is $1,410.

The officers also discovered this is far from Olvera’s first brush with the Austin Police Department; APD has identified him as a “top offender,” with a record including 20 arrests and 15 convictions for crimes including burglary, theft, and organized crime, according to the affidavit.

Most recently, he was sentenced in July 2016 to eight months in jail for felony theft.

KXAN has reached out to APD and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office for information on how sentences for repeat offenders are determined and will update this story when we hear back.

On KXAN News at 6, see the surveillance video that led the victim to the alleged thief and hear from the restaurant’s general manager about the crime.