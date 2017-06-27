Lubbock teen says she was attacked by boyfriend for downloading Snapchat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — An 18-year-old woman is speaking out against domestic violence after she said she was brutally attacked by her boyfriend, leaving her in the hospital with 15 staples across her head, three stitches and bruises all over her body from his shoes.

Solidad Torres said her boyfriend came after her when he found out she downloaded the Snapchat app. She said he slammed her head into the tub, and continued to beat her.

“I have been strong, I haven’t had a break down yet, but I do get these weird dreams that make me unsettled at night,” Torres said.

According to the Lubbock police report, when the officers arrived on scene they observed a pool of blood in the bathroom and were unable to locate any suspects on scene or in the area. Torres said her boyfriend called 911 when he saw her bleeding, and fled the scene.

Anyone in need of help can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

“It happened over Snapchat, when I downloaded the app he accused me of cheating,” Torres said. “I was happy he did call the cops when he saw me bleeding because if he didn’t, my mom wasn’t going to be at the house until later,”

Her mother, Juanita Torres posted on her Facebook about what happened to her daughter, and it has been shared nearly 40,000 times, and on Twitter it has been re-tweeted more than 100,000 times.

“Moms are messaging me saying how strong we are, our bond together and how it is inspiring to them and not just to them but their kids, and I’ve had them tell me ‘my daughter is going through the same thing.'”

Warning graphic image below