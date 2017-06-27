Lake Travis ‘infested’ with invasive, damaging zebra mussels

By Published:
Zebra mussels can clog water pipes, cooling intakes on boat motors, and almost anything else left in the water in infested lakes.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zebra mussels, the invasive species that could cause major economic and environmental damage to a waterway has now been found in Lake Travis, less than two weeks after they were found in Canyon Lake.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department made the announcement Tuesday after a staff member at an unnamed local marina reported seeing a single zebra mussel attached to the outboard motor of a boat that was tied up on the lake on June 22. Biologists responded and found mussels attached to other boats nearby and one the marina’s submerged infrastructure.

Several different sizes of adult and juvenile mussels were found at two different sites on the lake, leading TPWD to declare the lake infested.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s