Lake Travis ‘infested’ with invasive, damaging zebra mussels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Zebra mussels, the invasive species that could cause major economic and environmental damage to a waterway has now been found in Lake Travis, less than two weeks after they were found in Canyon Lake.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department made the announcement Tuesday after a staff member at an unnamed local marina reported seeing a single zebra mussel attached to the outboard motor of a boat that was tied up on the lake on June 22. Biologists responded and found mussels attached to other boats nearby and one the marina’s submerged infrastructure.

Several different sizes of adult and juvenile mussels were found at two different sites on the lake, leading TPWD to declare the lake infested.