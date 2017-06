If the beard is burly and the brows are a bit too bushy, then you could be a good candidate for a little manscaping session. Karen Helton is owner of Kiss N’ Makeup, she joined us this time with great beauty tips for the guys instead of the ladies. Kiss N’ Makeup is located at 4402 Burnet Road. You can contact them at (512) 388-1150.

For more information go to https://www.kissnmakeup.com/.