Grease possible cause of 3-alarm fire at San Antonio mall

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are battling an increasingly large fire at The Shops at Rivercenter Mall in San Antonio Tuesday afternoon.

According to WOAI, authorities said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. at an unknown location in the mall. A spokesperson told mysanantonio.com crews are focusing on duct work near Tony Roma’s and Luciano’s. It’s possible grease is to blame.

A tweet made around 11:55 a.m. shows smoke pouring out of a building.

WOAI said the mall and a nearby hotel were evacuated.

The scene is ongoing but there have been no reports of injuries so far.

