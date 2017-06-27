Father of bicyclist hit, killed pushes for change at city council

Members of Tommy Ketterhagen's bicycle team on a memorial ride (KXAN Photo)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The father of a man hit and killed while riding his bicycle is pushing for changes.

Tom Ketterhagen addressed the Georgtown City Council Tuesday night asking for a bicycle safety plan. His 19-year-old son Tommy was killed when Aaron Davison crashed into him on Patriot Way.

Ketterhagen wants the city to do a study to determine where signs and bike lanes are needed.

Thomas (Tommy) Ketterhagen (via Facebook)
Ketterhagen’s son was a member of “787 Racing.” Members of the team showed their support by riding from Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop in Austin to the city council meeting in Georgetown. They say a bike safety plan could help save a life.

“People hear the word cyclist and they forget that that’s a person riding a bike — a father, a son, a child. So really I’m trying to put a face behind the word cyclist,” Robert Baird, the ride’s organizer said.

Right now there is no money in the budget for a bicycle plan, but the city has until the end of the summer to finalize that budget.

A pretrial hearing for the man accused of hitting Tommy Ketterhagen was held Tuesday. He’s charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

