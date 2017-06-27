Credit card skimmer found on Austin 7-Eleven gas pump

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A credit card skimmer was found on a fuel pump at a Central Austin 7-Eleven gas station on Tuesday.

The skimmer was found after a customer complained about fraudulent account charges on their account after using one of the pumps.

The Texas Department of Agriculture, which inspects gas pumps, found the skimmer at the 7-Eleven at 7114 N. Interstate 35, next to St. John’s Avenue.

Austin police officers responded and removed the skimmer device. No other skimmers were found on any of the other pumps. The TDA says the station was unaware the skimmer was there and is not implicated in the investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to be aware at the pump. If the scanner looks like it has been tampered with, move to another pump or pay inside. You can make a complaint about a fuel pump by calling 800-TELL-TDA.

If you notice fraudulent charges on your account, please call your financial institution immediately.