Cleared in arrest of Miss Black Texas, police chief quits

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — An East Texas police chief has resigned almost two weeks after he was cleared of wrongdoing in the May 20 arrest of Miss Black Texas 2016.

In a statement read to the Commerce City Council, Kerry Crews said he was resigning because of the stress and burden of the job since Carmen Ponder’s arrest. KDFW-TV of Dallas and Fort Worth reported that Crews did not attend the Monday night meeting.

An evading arrest charge against Ponder, a 23-year-old college student, was dropped for what prosecutors say was lack of evidence. She initially had said Crews was a white driver who made racial and sexist comments after a traffic-related dispute. Authorities later determined a store parking-lot confrontation, after Ponder passed a vehicle, involved another white man teaching his daughter to drive.

