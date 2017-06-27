Belton couple accused of leaving adopted son in wooden shack

Roland Richter, KWKT Published:
Suzanne Stadler, left, and Warren Stadler (Bell County Jail Photos)
Suzanne Stadler, left, and Warren Stadler (Bell County Jail Photos)

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — A retired Temple special education teacher and her retired military husband have been arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child — criminal negligence, accused of leaving a 14-year-old boy in a shed in January.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department began their investigation into 62-year-old Warren Stadler and 58-year-old Suzanne Stadler after their adopted son made an outcry to his grandmother.

An arrest affidavit states that the grandmother said the child had been in her home and was refusing to leave because he was scared. She contacted authorities who then began an investigation.

An investigator said in court papers that the child was found to be living in a wooden shack with just a hose.

The investigator also stated that he learned that the child had been hospitalized for mental illness in the past and that his adoptive parents had provided “little or no adequate or appropriate supervision and that he wanders around unattended with no means of calling for assistance if needed.”

Police learned that the child had been taken off his prescribed medication and had been provided limited food.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Major T.J. Cruz said that the investigation turned up evidence that the adopted son may have endured years of physical and verbal abuse from both adults.

He had been their adopted son for eight years. Both were booked into the Bell County Jail and have since bonded out.

Court papers say the child has been removed from the home by the Department of Family and Protective Services and placed in a mental health facility until he is able to be placed in an adequate foster home.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s