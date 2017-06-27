AMBER ALERT: Toddler abducted from Houston suburb

GALENA PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are looking for 22-month-old Jesus Ludena, who was abducted from Galena Park, Texas, a few miles east of downtown Houston.

Alejandro Sebastian Ludena, 25, is wanted in connection with the toddler’s abduction. The suspect was last heard from in Galena Park and is driving a brown 2008 Honda Civic with Texas license plate number HBF2149, missing its front and rear bumpers.

The toddler is described as a white male, 24 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Alejandro Ludena is described by police as a white male, 5-foot-7 feet tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not say how the toddler and the suspect are related.

Officials believe the boy is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call Galena Park police at 713-675-3471.