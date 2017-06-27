Alleged leader of Austin gambling operation faces up to life in prison

Chong Pak (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A three-month long surveillance operation of a 53-year-old man suspected of running an illegal gambling ring in the Austin area culminated in his arrest by SWAT officers in Hutto on Monday.

The Austin Police Department’s Human Trafficking/Vice Unit began their surveillance of Chong Pak in late January 2017 and, after several search warrants at various game rooms and the cooperation of people involved, detectives were able to identify Pak as the alleged owner of the operation.

On Monday, APD and Williamson County SWAT teams searched Pak’s home in the 1200 block of Augusta Bend in Hutto. Detectives say they found several documents linking Pak to illegal gaming operations.

They seized $724,736 in cash, believed to be income from the game rooms, three vehicles worth $94,550 and around $7,500 in gold and silver ingots, similar to gold bars.

Police still consider this to be an active investigation and, with the help of the Internal Revenue Service, they expect to issue additional search and arrest warrants.

Pak has been charged with first-degree felony money laundering and a state jail felony for engaging in organized crime. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“Gambling in itself seems somewhat innocuous to some folks,” Austin police organized crime Lt. Robert Richman said Monday. “This isn’t your normal poker room in the back room, I will assure you of that.”

Money seized from several illegal gambling operations throughout the Austin area. Chong Pak, 53, has been arrested as the primary suspect. (KXAN Photo/Alicia Inns)
