You won’t believe what’s in this ceviche!

Ceviche is a common Latin American dish, but have you ever seen it made with octopus? Mauricio Davila from Rosarito food truck came by to show us how they make it using this unusual seafood! You can find Rosarito at multiple locations. Check out where they are today at rosaritoatx.com.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.