Weather-related fire on pole leaves north Austin residents without power

By Published: Updated:
9000 Burnet outage scene (KXAN photo)
9000 Burnet outage scene (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Energy crew was busy Monday morning working to restore power to nearly 4,000 customers in north Austin.

Around 5:12 a.m. Austin fire department began responding to a ‘wires down’ situation in the 9000 block of Burnet Road. Austin Energy said, at the time, there were about 3,889 customers in the area from Mopac down to Lamar Boulevard and Research Boulevard up to Braker Lane in the dark.

Crews investigating determined a weather-related fire caused the outage. Repairs were estimated to be finished around 6:30 a.m.

Both directions of Burnet Road are close at the bridge

Austin Energy outage map shows customers affected (KXAN photo)
Austin Energy outage map shows customers affected (KXAN photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s