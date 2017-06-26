Weather-related fire on pole leaves north Austin residents without power

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Energy crew was busy Monday morning working to restore power to nearly 4,000 customers in north Austin.

Around 5:12 a.m. Austin fire department began responding to a ‘wires down’ situation in the 9000 block of Burnet Road. Austin Energy said, at the time, there were about 3,889 customers in the area from Mopac down to Lamar Boulevard and Research Boulevard up to Braker Lane in the dark.

Crews investigating determined a weather-related fire caused the outage. Repairs were estimated to be finished around 6:30 a.m.

Both directions of Burnet Road are close at the bridge