Violation of free speech a key complaint in sanctuary city hearing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Austin’s elected officials were front and center outside the federal courthouse in downtown San Antonio Monday morning protesting the new Texas immigration enforcement law.

City Council Members Delia Garza and Greg Casar, along with Mayor Steve Adler, have been prominent opponents of Senate Bill 4, the law that requires local officials to hold alleged criminals here illegally for federal deportation. Their lawyers argued to U.S. District Court Judge Orlando Garcia that simply speaking against the law could cost them their jobs if the new law is implemented as written. They claim the law violates the First Amendment by restricting free speech and that is grounds for the judge to grant an injunction.

SB4 passed the Texas legislature and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott back in May. It becomes law Sept 1. Opponents were quick to organize and take it to court. City lawyers and civil rights groups argued that since the law prohibits public officials from endorsing a policy, that would limit immigration enforcement.

In January, Travis County Sheriff Hernandez prohibited deputies and jailers from asking about someone’s immigration status and limited how they will work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, causing a major kerfuffle among Republican politicians. Gov. Abbott even cut $1.5 million in state grants to Travis County due to the sheriff’s new ICE policy. She later said she would follow any law that passed.

City of Austin lawyers told Judge Garcia that publicly supporting the sheriff’s policy over SB4 would bring heavy punishments, thousands of dollars in fines, removal of office, and possible jail time.

Lawyers for the State of Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice will have two hours total to rebut the claims Monday afternoon.

On KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m., Phil Prazan explains how this law could throw out locally elected officials.

SB 4 hearing in San Antonio View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SB 4 hearing in San Antonio (KXAN photo) SB 4 hearing in San Antonio (KXAN photo) SB 4 hearing in San Antonio (KXAN photo) SB 4 hearing in San Antonio (KXAN photo) SB 4 hearing in San Antonio (KXAN photo) SB 4 hearing in San Antonio (KXAN photo) Group protesting SB4 in San Antonio on June 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Group protesting SB4 in San Antonio on June 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Group protesting SB4 in San Antonio on June 26, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) SB4 hearing in San Antonio. Shot of Tower of the Americas. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)