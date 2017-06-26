VIDEO: Tourists attacked, robbed in NOLA’s French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KXAN) — Two tourists walking in New Orleans’ French Quarter were attacked and mugged Saturday evening and it was all caught on camera.

Video shows two men walking on the sidewalk to their hotel on Bienville Street when they’re attacked from behind by four suspects. New Orleans police say the two victims were from the Boston area and were in town for the General Assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association.

In the video, one of the victims who was attacked landed on the ground and stayed there after being punched. The suspects then went through the victims’ pockets and stole whatever they had.

“It seems to be a robbery gone bad… in which the victims had their wallets and their cellphones taken. At this time we’re asking anybody who has any information to come forward,” said New Orleans Police Department Commander Nicholas Gernon.

According to the Times-Picayune, more than 4,000 people were in town for the Unitarian Universalists Conference this past weekend.