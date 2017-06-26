San Antonio wife sentenced to prison for killing officer husband

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing her husband — a San Antonio police officer — by running him over with her vehicle.

The San Antonio Express-News reports (http://bit.ly/2t5BkfB ) Diana Marileen Lopez was sentenced following a court hearing on Friday.

The 27-year-old Lopez had pleaded guilty in April to failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.

Prosecutors say she intentionally drove her SUV into Ernesto Vasquez in December 2015. Vasquez died several months later after being hospitalized.

While testifying on Friday, Lopez said she lied to detectives during the investigation into her husband’s death.

Vasquez’s sister, Judith Vasquez, testified she remembered her sibling as a loving brother, father and son who was always close to his parents.