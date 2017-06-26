Texas State University seeking man who went on ‘9/11 rant’

KXAN Staff Published:
Man who came into Texas State University's McCoy Hall on Friday, June 23 and went on a "rant" about 9/11. (Texas State University Police)
Man who came into Texas State University's McCoy Hall on Friday, June 23 and went on a "rant" about 9/11. (Texas State University Police)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police at Texas State University need help identifying a man who came into a classroom and “went on a rant” about the 9/11 attacks.

University police say the incident happened on Friday, June 23 around 2 p.m. at a room inside the McCoy Hall. Witnesses say an unknown man came in the room, brought up 9/11 and mentioned that he wanted to talk to the highest authority over the attack. The suspect also mentioned Texas State University President Denise Trauth and said that she should make a statement regarding 9/11.

As he was speaking, the man stood up and reached into his backpack, which “scared the entire class enough” that they all ran out of the room.

When officers arrived, the man was already gone. Police are trying to get any information about him and have released a picture of him.

If you know who the individual is or have any information about him or see him please call UPD at 512-245-2805

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s