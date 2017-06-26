Texas State University seeking man who went on ‘9/11 rant’

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police at Texas State University need help identifying a man who came into a classroom and “went on a rant” about the 9/11 attacks.

University police say the incident happened on Friday, June 23 around 2 p.m. at a room inside the McCoy Hall. Witnesses say an unknown man came in the room, brought up 9/11 and mentioned that he wanted to talk to the highest authority over the attack. The suspect also mentioned Texas State University President Denise Trauth and said that she should make a statement regarding 9/11.

As he was speaking, the man stood up and reached into his backpack, which “scared the entire class enough” that they all ran out of the room.

When officers arrived, the man was already gone. Police are trying to get any information about him and have released a picture of him.

If you know who the individual is or have any information about him or see him please call UPD at 512-245-2805