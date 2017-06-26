SWAT responds to barricaded subject in Hutto

Hutto SWAT situation (ReportIt photo/Jason Russell)
Hutto SWAT situation (ReportIt photo/Jason Russell)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police SWAT members are assisting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in serving a felony warrant Monday morning.

Several people in the Star Ranch neighborhood on Augusta Bend Drive reached out to KXAN about the activity they said had been happening since around 7:30 a.m. Residents reported hearing several loud bangs during the commotion.

Authorities have not released many details about the operation but said it is part of a six month organized crime investigation into illegal gambling. There are other locations where warrants are being served, but authorities did not say where they are.

KXAN is on scene and will update this story as the situation develops.

