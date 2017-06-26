SWAT responds to barricaded subject in Hutto

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police SWAT members are assisting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in serving a felony warrant Monday morning.

Several people in the Star Ranch neighborhood on Augusta Bend Drive reached out to KXAN about the activity they said had been happening since around 7:30 a.m. Residents reported hearing several loud bangs during the commotion.

Authorities have not released many details about the operation but said it is part of a six month organized crime investigation into illegal gambling. There are other locations where warrants are being served, but authorities did not say where they are.

