South Lakeshore Boulevard to close to traffic for several days

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Detour sign (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Detour sign (AP File Photo/Seth Perlman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of South Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed to traffic this week so crews can work on making a crosswalk compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Starting Tuesday, June 27, traffic will be detoured to Tinnin Ford Road and then back on to East Riverside Drive. The detour is expected to remain in effect through Friday, June 30.

The work is part of the larger East Riverside Corridor Improvements Project, which is aimed at transforming the corridor into a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly space. The remaining work on the project includes reconstructing sidewalk and ramps, which the city says will have minimal short-term traffic impact.

