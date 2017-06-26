Sound that Soothes the Senses

Stress is something we all have to learn to manage and we’ve found another way to relieve anxieties! Everitt Allen from Sound Therapy Austin showed us how he relaxes his clients using sound. Go to soundtherapyofaustin.com to learn more or make an appointment.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.