Mother suffers facial paralysis after being beaten over broken sippy cup

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two people who brutally assaulted a woman in a west Columbus park over a broken sippy cup.

On June 10, an young mother of two was playing with her children at Westgate Park when one of her toddlers broke another child’s sippy cup. She apologized to the other child’s mother and offered to pay $10 for the broken cup.

According to police, the unidentified mother became irate and said that $10 was not enough. The young mother apologized again and moved away from the unidentified mother in order to avoid confrontation. The young mother went to put her 1-year-old child into a swing, but the other mother came up and hit her in the face, resulting in a brief scuffle.

“The mother of the child whose sippy cup got broke is so upset she starts a fight with the other mother,” said Detective Regina Dudley with the Columbus Division of Police. “An actual physical confrontation, and so they fight for a little but they separate.”

Then, police say an unidentified man came up and punched the young mother in the face, knocking her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she gathered her children and drove to the home of a nearby family member.

“You’re gonna knock this young mother out in front of her children…the 3-year-old is probably a little traumatized. They’re wandering there though the park, it’s a sad situation,” Det. Dudley said.

The young woman was transported to an area hospital where doctors discovered several extensive injuries, including a broken jaw that required surgery. She is now permanently paralyzed on the right side of her face as a result of her injuries. The young mother also lost her job while she was unable to work during her treatment and recovery.

Investigators say that with all the people who were at the park during the assault, it’s disappointing that no one has stepped forward with information about this crime.

Police believe the man is the husband or boyfriend of the unidentified mother. The man who punched the woman is described as a whitel male with a thin build and brown hair. The woman with him is also white. She has a small build and short brown hair.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspects responsible for this crime. If you know the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477) to leave an anonymous tip. You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or use the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices.