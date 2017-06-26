Manchaca firefighter ID’d as Sunday’s motorcycle crash victim

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist who crashed with a car in South Austin Sunday afternoon has been identified as Manchaca firefighter Sam Porter.

Authorities said the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on West Gate Boulevard at Coatbridge Drive.

According to Manchaca Fire Department Chief Chris Barron, Porter, a driver and operator, has been with the department for three years.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on Sunday that Porter received potentially critical and possibly life-threatening injuries. Chief Barron said Porter received about five hours worth of surgery on his face and respiratory system. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but it’s uncertain if the shield was down. He also sustained several broken bones.

Porter is currently in stable condition in the intensive care unit at St. David’s South Austin. His family is by his side.