Man seriously injured in 30 ft. fall from scaffolding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after falling 30 feet from scaffolding just west of Loop 360.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 60 block of St. Stephen’s School Road at 1:11 p.m. for the reported fall in a neighborhood down the road from St. Stephen’s Episcopal School.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries that, while serious, are not expected to be life-threatening.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get additional information.