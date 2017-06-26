Man dies after cliff jumping into Lake Buchanan

LAKE BUCHANAN, Texas (KXAN) — A 39-year-old man died Sunday after jumping from a cliff into Lake Buchanan, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says.

Joshua Reid jumped into the water at 3:45 p.m. near Fall Creek — on the far north side of the lake — and didn’t resurface.

Texas Parks and Wildlife say his friends tried to find him but were unable to. They immediately called 911 leading to a multi-agency response to find him.

The Buchanan Dam dive team found his body at around 5:30 p.m. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.

In September 2016, divers recovered the body of a 30-year-old man who drowned after swimming out to get a child back into a boat on Lake Buchanan.