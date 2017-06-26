Joe Chats with two “Gorgeous Ladies of Netflix”

GLOW is a new series on Netflix and Joe got to talk with stars Allison Brie and Betty Gilpin about the show. They chat about wearing spandex, body slams, and tackling tough issues in the interview- take a look. Season one of GLOW is available to binge-watch on Netflix today.
