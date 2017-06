Imagine enjoying a great meal in a beautiful setting while your children frolic and play just yards away. It’s a real thing, and a good thing that’s happening at Flat Creek Estate Winery and Vineyard in Marble Falls. Amanda Koraska stopped by to tell us more. Flat Creek Estate Summer Kids Camp is happening first Saturday of the month all summer. Located at 24912 Singleton Bend E, Marble Falls. You can contact them at (512) 267-6310.

For more information go to http://www.flatcreekestate.com/.