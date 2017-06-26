Fish killed after train derails, spills ice cream into Texas creek

Erica Garner, KTAB/KRBC Published: Updated:
Ice cream spills into a Texas creek, killing the catfish (KTAB/KRBC Photo)
Ice cream spills into a Texas creek, killing the catfish (KTAB/KRBC Photo)

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hundreds of fish were killed after a train carrying ice cream derailed in Mitchell County, Friday night.

This is according to radio station KVMC, who reports the ice cream leaked into a creek that empties into Lake Champion following the derailment caused by high winds in between Loraine and Colorado City.

Lake Champion officials posted the following message to social media to let visitors know their lake is not affected by the spill:

Just to put everyone’s mind at at ease, there are no dead fish at Lake Champion. We are way down stream and in no danger whatsoever. But their diet is totally ruined they are getting wide in the hips.

The radio station told KTAB and KRBC the spill has since been cleaned.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s