Fish killed after train derails, spills ice cream into Texas creek

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hundreds of fish were killed after a train carrying ice cream derailed in Mitchell County, Friday night.

This is according to radio station KVMC, who reports the ice cream leaked into a creek that empties into Lake Champion following the derailment caused by high winds in between Loraine and Colorado City.

Lake Champion officials posted the following message to social media to let visitors know their lake is not affected by the spill:

Just to put everyone’s mind at at ease, there are no dead fish at Lake Champion. We are way down stream and in no danger whatsoever. But their diet is totally ruined they are getting wide in the hips.

The radio station told KTAB and KRBC the spill has since been cleaned.