First responders train for 18-wheeler rollover rescues

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock and Georgetown first responders got hands-on training Monday, preparing them for some of the worst scenarios they’ll ever face on the job.

Several mock truck crashes were set up in Georgetown for the training. The trucks were set up on top of cars and SUV’s, mimicking real life crashes where time is often not on the side of first responders looking to save lives.

Medics practiced life-saving operations and the fire department worked on different methods for rescuing victims. Round Rock Fire Captain John Collins said the training is an opportunity to put knew methods to work.

“Plan ‘A’ never works,” said Capt. Collins.

Capt. Collins said members of his department are taking courses and training in other states for the first time ever. They’re bringing back ideas on new tools, how to use old tools in new ways and coming back home with a fresh perspective on how to approach these crash scenarios.

Capt. Collins says his department holds these types of training two times a year.

