First 4 women to to graduate cavalry school headed to Ft. Hood

Roland Richter/KWKT Published:
Soldiers conduct team development course training as part of becoming a 19D cavalry scout, August 25, 2011, at Fort Benning, Georgia. In 2011, the 19D military occupational specialty was limited to male Soldiers only. Today, the career field is open to women as well. The first female Soldiers became cavalry scouts during a graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, June 22, 2017. (Photo Credit: Patrick Albright)
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWKT) — All four of the first women to graduate the Army’s Cavalry School at Fort Benning will be coming to Fort Hood as part of the 1st Cavalry Division.

The four women became the first female graduates of the school last week. The four have stated they want no special publicity, will not be doing media interviews and want to be treated just like any other soldiers.

Col. John Cushing, commander of the 194th Armored Brigade, reiterates that the male and female cavalry scouts who just graduated met “the same graduation standards that we have established in every previous cycle.”

Cushing is in charge of the training that guides these young Americans from basic soldier to cavalry scout as part of One Station Unit Training, known as OSUT, at Fort Benning, Ga.

In late February, 80 male and eight female enlistees entered OSUT at Fort Benning to receive basic training. After successfully completing this first round of training, the soldiers then moved on to training at the Armor School with the hopes of becoming cavalry scouts. This was the first time in Army history that females entered cavalry scout training.

More than 16 weeks later, 75 soldiers, including four women, graduated as cavalry scouts.

Staff Sgt. Jordan Miller, who has been a drill sergeant at the school for 12 months, is also an Army pharmacy specialist. She helped push both male and female soldiers through the OSUT on their way to becoming cavalry scouts.

“They all had one standard to meet,” Miller said. “And everyone got treated the same, regardless of gender. The females had to pass the Army physical fitness test, the same as the males.”

It is not yet known exactly when the women will arrive at Fort Hood.

