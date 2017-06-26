Facebook helps celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, center, who plays Harry Potter in the new film 'Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone' stands, before attending a new conference about the film, with cast members Rupert Grint who plays Ron, front left, Emma Watson who plays Hermione, front right, Richard Harris who plays Dumbledore, top left, and Robbie Coltrane who plays Hagrid, at Knebworth House, near Stevenage, 35 miles north of London Tuesday Nov. 6, 2001. The film is to be screened for the general public on Nov.16, 2001. (APPhoto/Adam Butler)
LONDON (AP/WCMH) — Author J.K. Rowling’s first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages. The books’ magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions. The White Elephant Cafe, the Edinburgh spot where Rowling wrote the first book, has become an international tourist destination.

Facebook is helping fans celebrate the day.

Writing “Harry Potter,” “Gryffindor,” “Ravenclaw,” “Hufflepuff,” or “Slytherin,” in a post causes the words to turn the colors of their respective houses.

Clicking or tapping on the words make a magic wand appear and shoot out sparks.

