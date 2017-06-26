Damage-Free and Stylish Up-Dos

Doing your hair can be a traumatic experience for your tresses! Billy Mercer from Lip Service XO came by the studio to show us how we can make our hair look amazing without damaging it using a needle and thread. To find out more information about Lip Service XO, go to lipservicexo.com
