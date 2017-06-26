Bertram police officer rear-ended while on a traffic stop

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — A Bertram police officer suffered minor injuries when someone struck his patrol car as he was conducting a traffic stop Saturday evening.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of West State Highway 29, which is near Roadside Park in Bertram. The officer’s SUV patrol car was rear-ended by another vehicle as he was stopped on the shoulder for a traffic stop involving a driver who was caught speeding.

Bertram Chief of Police J.J. Wilson said the officer was sitting in his patrol car writing the citation when the crash happened. The impact of the crash pushed the patrol vehicle into the car that he had pulled over.

The officer, 45-year-old James Threadgill, was knocked unconscious, but Chief Wilson said his injuries were not serious. The driver who ran into the officer, an elderly woman, received a citation for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Under Texas law, drivers who are approaching an emergency vehicle stopped on the roadway with emergency lights flashing are required to do one of two things: move out of the lane nearest to the emergency vehicle or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. Violation of this law could get you fined up to $2,000. The law also applies to tow trucks and Texas Department of Transportation workers.