BEPI Park, Austin’s newest pedestrian island, open for business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the grand spirit of Austin’s “Keeping it Weird,” the city’s newest park aims to do just that.

Just on the edge of downtown at the Baylor, Enfield, Parkway Intersection, you’ll find the appropriately named BEPI Park.

Organizers held a cocktail hour celebration for the Pedestrian Island on Monday.

“Oddly enough, it sort of classed up the place,” neighbor and organizer Gary Schumann said. “If you notice there’s now graffiti in the immediate area, no garbage in the immediate area, everybody’s yards have all gotten a little bit nicer in the immediate area. If you make something nice, it makes everyone else try to live up to the niceness.”

Neighbors tell us they asked for the park space when they saw how the city wanted to construct a new pedestrian island.

The locals even plan to change the decorations with the seasons.