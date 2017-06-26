Austin kidnapping suspect caught at San Antonio Iron Maiden concert

Derrick Roseland (Bexar County Sheriff's photo)
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — An Iron Maiden fan and aggravated kidnapping suspect is no longer ‘Running Free‘ after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies found him at the band’s San Antonio concert Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they were tipped off by Austin police that Derrick Roseland, wanted on a warrant, could be at the Iron Maiden concert after a friend of his posted a picture of the concert tickets and exact seats they’d be sitting in on social media.

Deputies made their way to the AT&T Center and found Roseland sitting in the seats from the post and took him into custody without incident.

Iron Maiden seating deputies used to find and arrest Derrick Roseland (Bexar Count Sheriff's photo)
