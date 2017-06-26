AISD adds future Mueller MS to bond project list; total hits $1 billion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bond project list has grown ahead of the special Austin ISD school board meeting Monday night, where trustees are expected to call a $1 billion November bond election.

The bond total has gone up to $1.05 billion, with the addition of building a future middle school for northeast Austin in the Mueller development.

The district says even with the additional $61 million school, there will be no increase to the property tax rate.

