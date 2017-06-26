AISD adds future Mueller MS to bond project list; total hits $1 billion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bond project list has grown ahead of the special Austin ISD school board meeting Monday night, where trustees are expected to call a $1 billion November bond election.

The bond total has gone up to $1.05 billion, with the addition of building a future middle school for northeast Austin in the Mueller development.

The district says even with the additional $61 million school, there will be no increase to the property tax rate.

KXAN education reporter Erin Cargile will be at the board meeting, and have the latest on the bond election vote tonight on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.