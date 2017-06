Eberly is a treat for the senses, it’s beautiful, cool, and of course delicious on the table, and behind the bar. Wine Program Director Danny Castanuela joined us to make one of their fun cocktials, called the Fragole Rock, and talk about all the fun new things happening there for summer. Eberly is located at 615 S Lamar. You can contact them at (512) 916-9000.

Go to http://eberlyaustin.com/ for more information.