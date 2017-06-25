Woman arrested after smoking crack in front of police

By Published:
(KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Austin police car (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police arrested a woman Saturday, after she attempted to smoke crack in front of the officers who responded to a crash that she was involved in.

Police say Reginald Barnes was driving south on Chicon Street when she drove into two parked cars and then onto a sidewalk. Police were called to the crash and alerted that a woman was pinned in her car. When officers arrived, the woman was not hurt, instead she was attempting to smoke crack cocaine from a glass pipe.

Officers attempted to stop her from smoking the crack but she refused, telling them “I just want to smoke my last rock,” according to arrest affidavit. Police removed her from the car, arrested her and took her to the hospital where they say she attempted to crush and destroy the crack pipe so that it could not be used against her.

Barnes is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s