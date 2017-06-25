Woman arrested after smoking crack in front of police

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police arrested a woman Saturday, after she attempted to smoke crack in front of the officers who responded to a crash that she was involved in.

Police say Reginald Barnes was driving south on Chicon Street when she drove into two parked cars and then onto a sidewalk. Police were called to the crash and alerted that a woman was pinned in her car. When officers arrived, the woman was not hurt, instead she was attempting to smoke crack cocaine from a glass pipe.

Officers attempted to stop her from smoking the crack but she refused, telling them “I just want to smoke my last rock,” according to arrest affidavit. Police removed her from the car, arrested her and took her to the hospital where they say she attempted to crush and destroy the crack pipe so that it could not be used against her.

Barnes is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.