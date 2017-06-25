Tips to stay safe as you head to the pool this summer

As we get into the summer months, pediatrician Dr. Avni Shah joins us in studio to talk about water safety for children and tips you can use to keep your young ones safe this summer. Dr. Shah defines the difference between wet and dry drowning and how to spot the signs.

On Thursday, locations across the world participated in the eighth annual event for The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. It was created to serve as a platform to help local community aquatic facilities get the word out about the importance of swimming skills.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning remains the leading cause of unintended injury related death for U.S. children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause for children under 14; drowning is an even greater threat in other countries around the world.