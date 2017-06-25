Speed a likely factor in crash that killed 2 women on US 281

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) –Two women are dead after a single car crash on US 281 in Burnet County Saturday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 2 p.m. near Park Road 4, which is just a few miles south of Burnet.

A witness told authorities a Hyundai was going southbound on US 281 at “very high speeds.” When the driver, identified as Lila Acosta, 34, of El Paso, tried to pass another vehicle, she rolled the car and struck a fence, DPS says.

Acosta’s passenger, Audrey Regnold, 31, of Marble Falls was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Acosta was taken to the hospital where she later died.