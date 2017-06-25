Purple Stride 5k raises money for pancreatic cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network held one of the country’s 55 Purple Stride 5k races Sunday in Austin. PanCAN’s goal is to support patients while raising hope.

About 700 people showed their support by forming 5K teams for people they have known that have been affected by pancreatic cancer. They also honor those that have been lost and those that are still fighting.

“It’s amazing, I love purple, it’s one of my favorite colors so that’s great,” said survivor Meredith Clarke. “I mean that’s what got me through it, all of the support I had. So seeing all of these people out here for people they’ve loved that have pancreatic cancer, I think that’s fantastic.”

Participants help to raise money for research, which could lead to earlier detection and diagnosis in patients.

“One of the things about pancreatic cancer is that it is very hard to detect and one of the things that we’re looking to do is provide research dollars to really determine early detection because that’s the best,” said Purple Stride Austin Chairperson Jamie Smith. “Pancreatic cancer is the fourth deadliest cancer in America, and it’s one of the least funded in America in regards to medical research. That’s one of the reasons why we’re here today is because we really want to understand and start to get those insights.”

Pancreatic cancer is the toughest major cancer with a five-year survival of just 9 percent. It’s one of the least funded in America in regards to medical research. PanCan hopes to double the survival rate by 2020.

There are lots of ways to support survivors and their families, visit www.purplestride.com/Austin for more information on ways to get involved.