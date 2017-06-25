PeaceBox hopes to melt away more stress with second mobile meditation center

Related Coverage Austin’s first mobile meditation center opens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As stress levels rise, more companies and schools are incorporating meditation and mindfulness practices into the work flow.

According to the American Institute for Stress, the cost of stress in the American workplace is estimated at almost $300 billion annually due to absenteeism, lower productivity, turnover, and rising healthcare costs.

PeaceBox, Austin’s first “pop-up” mobile meditation center that opened in January, is expanding with a second mobile unit to share stress-relieving tools and tips to improve overall wellness with local companies, schools and the community

The newest addition called PeaceBox On the Move made its debut Sunday at BookPeople where teachers offered free guided meditation and tours of the mobile studio.

“I look forward to continuing to spread mindfulness practice across Austin-area organizations,” said PeaceBox Owner and Founder Stacy Thrash.

Over the past few months, PeaceBox has shared mindfulness practice to the students at Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders and held a workshop for employees at Whole Foods Market.

PeaceBox’ first mobile unit is centrally located at 1107 South 8th Street off South Lamar and Gibson Street, and the second mobile unit will be at the Austin 360 Bridge.

