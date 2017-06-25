Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash in South Austin

By Published:
Motorcycle crash on West Gate Boulevard at Coatbridge Drive. (Frank Martinez/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after colliding with a car in South Austin.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. on West Gate Boulevard at Coatbridge Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man in his 30’s who was on the motorcycle has potentially critical and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Austin police are asking drivers to avoid the area. There will be lane closures south of Stassney Lane on West Gate until officers clear the scene.

KXAN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more details.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s