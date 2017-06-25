Motorcyclist has life threatening injuries after crash in South Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after colliding with a car in South Austin.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. on West Gate Boulevard at Coatbridge Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man in his 30’s who was on the motorcycle has potentially critical and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Austin police are asking drivers to avoid the area. There will be lane closures south of Stassney Lane on West Gate until officers clear the scene.

KXAN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as we learn more details.