Importance of prostate exams and the new device making them more accurate

June is Men’s Health awareness month and urologist Dr. Koushik Shaw joins us in studio to talk about the importance of getting prostate exams annually. He also talked about a new device that helps to more accurately locate areas of the prostate that are most likely to have cancer. Watch the full interview here.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.