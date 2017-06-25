How volunteering can cure your kid’s summer boredom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With school being out for the summer, boredom may be kicking in. Julie Kinghorn from JustServe joined us on KXAN News Today to talk about how to get your kids out and involved in the community.

The website, JustServe.org, consolidates service projects across the Austin-area so it’s easy to see who needs help and how you can serve.

Kinghorn says the website makes it easy to target projects that are great for anyone — even and especially children. She does a lot of volunteer work through JustServe.org with her kids and says she’s seen how important volunteering is through this experience.

“I think it’s really important because they discover new skills for themselves that they didn’t know that they had, they meet new friends that they never would have met,” explained Kinghorn.

She says it’s also great for older kids who are striving to build resumes for college applications. But, most of all, it’s a lot of fun!

“There are a ton of different things; just depending on what they’re interested in doing. You could be mulching, you could be collecting food,” said Kinghorn. “You’ll see. They’ll find it in their hearts and they’ll just love it. They’ll just want to keep looking for things. That’s what we found in our own family.”

To top it all off, using the site is easy.

“The great thing is that all of these founders and volunteer coordinators — they’ve done everything for us. So we just get to show up and we get to spend an hour or two or three, doing whatever we’ve chosen.”

The site is a one-stop shop. Simply log on, create an account, and search for volunteer opportunities by your zip code. Narrow your search according to your needs and personal preferences, availability, interests, and time constraints, and sign up for the projects that work for you and your schedule.

According to the website, “JustServe provides opportunities to relieve suffering, care for the poor and needy, and enhance the quality of life in the community.”

“There’s nothing better than being a volunteer because everybody is so glad you’re there. They love you, and I think that’s what the kids need to know too is that, if you want to be appreciated, you want to feel loved, and you want to feel a part of something, volunteering is the way to go,” added Kinghorn.

Users can also download the JustServe app on the Apple Store or get it on Google Play to volunteer on the go.

Have a great service project in mind? Submit a project to JustServe. Click here to register.